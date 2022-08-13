Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Remote Icelandic community fights to save pufflings with puffin patrols

Residents of Heimaey, an island off the coast of Iceland, form puffin patrols to rescue chicks

Sarah Collier
Saturday 13 August 2022 18:47
A puffin is seen with a freshly caught fish (Aaron Chown/PA)
A puffin is seen with a freshly caught fish (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

A remote Icelandic community is fighting to save puffin chicks.

Every year residents of Heimaey, an island off the coast of Iceland, form puffin patrols to rescue chicks, known as pufflings.

Kolbrun Sol Ingolfsdottir, one of the town’s residents, told the PA news agency that she has been going on puffin patrols since she was a little girl.

“I’ve been on puffin patrols since I was maybe five years old,” she said.

“And it’s so fun going now with my own children.”

Recommended

However, she said that the puffin population has been in decline for the past couple of years.

“When I was a little girl, we would maybe find 40-50 pufflings in one hour,” she said.

“That was a lot of fun, (back) then there were a lot of puffins, but it has gone down slowly now for a couple of years.”

Local children, out on ‘Pysjueftirlitio’ (Puffing patrol) (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Sea Life Trust Puffin Rescue Centre rehabilitates and cleans any injured or oiled pufflings at the rescue centre in Heimaey.

Audrey Padgett, general manager at the centre, said: “The last two years, we saw more than 7,000 baby birds rescued and released each year.

“And last year we helped release about 31 of them that had been oiled or injured.”

A rescued puffin is fed in the Sea Life Trust Puffin Rescue Centre (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

She added that they had seen worrying conditions this year.

She said: “This year though we’re seeing some really worrying conditions on this island in particular.

“We’re only seeing about 35% of the burrows have chicks in them, and a very low nesting rate.

Recommended

“So the scientists who are studying them are trying to figure out what might be going on. Is it changing ocean temperature, availability of food, avian flu, anything like that that could be affecting these birds?

“And so it’s more important than ever that we help any of those baby pufflings get out to the sea that we can.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in