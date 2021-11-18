Why did India object so fiercely to coal ‘phase out’ in Cop26 agreement?

The Cop26 summit in Glasgow ended with a last-minute controversy over the language on coal, with India facing criticism for watering down the deal.

After negotiations between 197 parties at the summit last week, India’s environment minister sought a final amendment in the last plenary, asking that the words “phase out” of coal be replaced with “phase down”.

Coal is the dirtiest of all fossil fuels and is responsible for a majority of greenhouse gas emissions. The Glasgow pact was the first time any kind of curbs for fossil fuels were added to a United Nations climate pact, and was celebrated as a major step forward.

India’s last-moment change, however, was seen as a weakening of the crucial pledge and drew severe criticism from the international community.

But experts have pointed out that the Glasgow pact failed to address concerns about global equity. They have said that the deal put more pressure on developing countries such as India and China, and left out loopholes for developed countries for coal usage.

Top officials of India’s foreign affairs ministry have now pushed back against the criticism that New Delhi must be blamed for the change in language. They have pointed out that the addition of “phase down” was done in consensus with other countries.

Here are the details of what transpired on the last day of the Glasgow summit from India’s perspective, and the reasons behind the alleged watering down of the language on coal.