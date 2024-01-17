Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

in focus

India pushes for tourism to remote Lakshadweep Islands but climate concerns loom large

As India pitches Lakshadweep as a domestic alternative to the Maldives, environmentalists are concerned that hasty development could harm the islands’ crucial ecosystem. Stuti Mishra reports

Wednesday 17 January 2024 05:41
Comments
(Narendra Modi/Twitter)

India has set its sights on the untapped tourism potential of a secluded and ecologically fragile archipelago amid a brewing diplomatic standoff with the Maldives, but it’s a move that has left conservationists concerned.

Lakshadweep, a group of 36 islands just 1-2 metres above sea level, has until now largely been kept as a hidden gem in the Indian Ocean, hosting a unique mosaic of coral islands and atolls, renowned for their pristine white sand beaches and beautiful but fragile ecosystems.

The island chain has avoided the hustle and bustle of mass tourism due to its remoteness and lack of connectivity, something that has only benefited its diverse corals, sea turtles, and lagoons. One in seven of the 60,000 residents of the islands are fishermen.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in