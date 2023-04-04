Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

India is aiming to increase its share of renewable energy to 90 per cent by 2047, more than double of where it stands, in order to meet its climate commitments, an official has said.

Speaking at an event on the sidelines of the G-20 energy transition working group meeting on Monday, India’s power secretary Alok Kumar said the coal-reliant country must ramp up the deployment of clean power plants to meet its international commitments.

Currently, coal accounts for nearly 70 per cent of electricity output and around half of installed capacity.

India has set a goal of boosting the share of non-fossil capacity to 50 per cent in 2030 from 42.6 per cent currently. The country also aims to achieve energy self-sufficiency by 2047, which is India’s centenary year of independence.

Officials pointed out that in order to achieve this ambitious goal, India must focus on domestic capacities for manufacturing green technologies such as solar modules, battery storage, and electrolysers for making green hydrogen.

“The challenge is huge and if we don’t succeed in promoting local manufacturing, India’s energy transition will be very, very, difficult,” Mr Kumar was quoted by The Economic Times as saying. “There is no alternative.”

The government is offering incentives for the domestic production of green components to meet the country’s own needs, as well as serve the export markets, challenging China’s dominance in this sector.

India’s renewable energy capacity has grown rapidly in recent years, with non-fossil capacity currently standing at over 175 GW, as per government data.

India is now the fourth-largest country in the world in terms of renewable energy installed capacity, including large hydro, wind, and solar power.

Despite missing a target to install 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022, India is now focused on boosting non-fossil capacity, including solar and wind energy, nuclear, hydro, and bio-power.

India is the world’s third-largest greenhouse gas emitter and faces significant challenges in achieving its ambitious targets for clean energy in a secure and reliable manner while trying to balance out its developmental needs with a 1.4 billion population.

The country is set to issue tenders for the installation of 250 gigawatts (GW) of green energy capacity by March 2028, according to a government memo released on Monday, as it looks to cut its emissions by 45 per cent from 2005 levels.

The country is also looking to acquire critical mineral assets such as lithium in other countries to secure supplies of these materials that will be key to its green shift, while exploring possibilities of utilising its own newly found mineral reserve in Jammu and Kashmir.