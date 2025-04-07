Summer arrives early as record heatwave engulfs northern India

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly 20 cities across India recorded scorching temperatures above 40C this weekend, weeks ahead of the peak summer season, prompting heatwave alerts in several states.

On Sunday, cities in five states recorded highs above 42C, with Rajasthan’s Barmer hitting 45.6C, the highest temperature ever recorded in the first week of April there and nearly 7C above normal.

The India Meteorological Department, IMD, warned that heatwave conditions would continue across parts of northern, eastern, central, and western India this week, including in Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2C on Sunday and was expected to hit 41C on Monday, with a yellow alert in place for the next three days.

A yellow alert means the heat is tolerable for the general public but can cause moderate health concerns for infants, the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

Authorities advised people to avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight and breathable cotton clothing, and cover the head with cloth or umbrella outdoors.

India’s heatwave season begins from April, but temperatures this time of year are typically several degrees lower. In recent years, though, heatwaves have started as early as February.

The unusually early surge is being linked to slower winds and clearer skies, which allow more solar radiation to heat the surface.

“In the coming days, we will see wind speeds slowing down with clear skies. This naturally leads to a rise in temperature,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president of meteorology and climate change at private forecaster Skymet, told the BBC.

A man covers his face with a cloth to shield from the heat in Jammu, India, in May 2024 ( AP )

Last month, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said most parts of India would experience an intense heatwave this summer, with above-normal temperatures expected across most of the country.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha could see as many as 10 to 11 heatwave days, he cautioned.

The early heatwave also poses a risk to the country’s wheat crop, for the third year in a row.

Last year, when India saw its hottest day ever at 50.5C in Rajasthan, there were over 40,000 suspected cases of heatstroke.

One weather station in Delhi last May recorded a maximum temperature of 52.9C, although the government later said this was due to a sensor error and revised it down by 3C.

Nearly 150 people died due to the heatwave in 2024, according to government data, but independent researchers said the toll was much higher.