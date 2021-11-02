Insulate Britain protesters stopped from blocking M25

Insulate Britain activists tried to block the M25 on Tuesday morning but were arrested by police before their protest could begin.

A number of protesters attempted to target Junction 23 of the ring-road at morning rush hour but more than a dozen officers and seven police vehicles were already on the scene.

Police officers stopped the eco activists from getting onto the carriageway, with LBC reporting that 12 protesters had been arrested and one was undestood to be under restraint.

Hertfordshire Police said in a statement on Twitter: “Police were called at 7:45am today (Tuesday 2 November) to reports of protesters near junction 23 (Bignells Corner) of the M25.

“Officers are on the scene and working to resolve the disruption as quickly as possible. Several people have been arrested.”

It has been reported by PA news agency that police officers were seen lifting activists from the pavement beside the road at Junction 23 and putting them in the back of a van.

