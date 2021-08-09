Ask The Independent’s Climate Correspondents anything about the landmark IPCC report

The landmark Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report published on Monday has warned that the 1.5C temperature target set out by the Paris Agreement is slipping beyond reach.

The group of 234 scientists from 66 countries found “it is more likely than not” that the world will reach 1.5C above pre-industrial levels sometime over the next 20 years – with the risk of far greater global warming if little is done to tackle rapidly rising greenhouse gas emissions. Temperatures currently stand at around 1.2C above pre-industrial levels.

And there is “unequivocal” evidence that humans are to blame for rapidly rising land and ocean temperatures – the strongest statement yet from the IPCC after its last assessment report in 2013 said people were the “dominant cause” of global heating.

✕ What is IPCC's Sixth Assessment Report?

The summary findings come three months before world leaders are due to meet in Glasgow for the global climate summit, Cop26. The “summary for policymakers” will play an important role in informing high-level discussions on how to cut emissions.

There’s a lot to think about, and discuss, soThe Independent will be here to answer any questions you have on the IPCC report live at 1pm, on Tuesday 10 August.

All you have to do is register to submit your question in the comments below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments box to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until we join the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 1pm as we tackle as many questions as we can.