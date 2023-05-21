‘Significant’ cliff fall closes part of promenade on Isle of Wight

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Walkers have been warned to avoid an area of promenade on the Isle of Wight following a “significant” cliff fall.

The landslip happened at Small Hope Beach, Shanklin, on Saturday evening, according to Isle of Wight Council, which has put up barriers on the promenade.

A spokesman for the local authority said: “There was a significant cliff fall at Small Hope Beach, Shanklin, on Saturday evening.

“Barriers are in place on the affected promenade just before the beach huts.

“The public is advised not to cross the barriers, stay clear of the cliff fall and do not climb the debris.”