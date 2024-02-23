Promenade closed off after large landslide on the Isle of Wight

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A promenade on the Isle of Wight has been closed off to the public following a large cliff fall.

Several tonnes of rock and soil have fallen onto the seaside path at Totland on the western side of the island following the landslide on Thursday evening.

The Isle of Wight Council has put up barriers to close the pathway and advised members of the public to be careful on seaside paths.

We would like to continue to remind the community that we are still in a very wet and stormy period in which there will be rockfalls, cliff falls and increased landslide risk Natasha Dix, Isle of Wight Council

Concern has been raised recently for the nearby scenic Military Road which has come closer to the sea edge following other landfalls.

A spokesman said: “Walkers have been warned to avoid an area of promenade near Totland following a large cliff fall.

“The landslide happened yesterday evening (Thursday) leaving tonnes of rock and soil strewn across the sea wall and beach, just north of Totland pier.

“The pathway has been closed and the Isle of Wight Council is advising people to observe the barriers and signage and to stay away from the debris which is not safe.

“A further section of the promenade between the Waterfront pub and Widdick Chine has also been closed off following the discovery of voids beneath the path.”

Natasha Dix, the council’s service director for environment, said: “Following our recent inspections, we believe it is not safe for people to be walking on this section of the wall until we have a clear idea of the extent of the damage.

“We would like to continue to remind the community that we are still in a very wet and stormy period in which there will be rockfalls, cliff falls and increased landslide risk.

“We would advise the community to stay alert to these risks when at the coast and staying away from potentially dangerous parts of the coastline.”