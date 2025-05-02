Jerusalem wildfires latest: Israel says blaze is largely contained as help arrives from across Europe
Firefighter planes from Greece, Cyprus, Croatia and Italy were sent to Israel
Raging wildfires that threatened Jerusalem have been largely contained, according to the Jewish National Fund, which manages forests in the country, as aid from Europe began to arrive.
About 5,000 acres, including 3,000 acres of forest, have been scorched since the blaze started in the hills outside the city on Wednesday.
Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the situation a national emergency, pleading for international aid. Firefighter planes from Greece, Cyprus, Croatia and Italy were sent to tackle the blaze, with reports saying that Ukraine, Spain, France and some other nations were also committed to sending aid.
The cause of the fires remained unclear, although Mr Netanyahu said that 18 people had been arrested on suspicion of igniting the fires.
At least a dozen people have been hospitalised and 10 have been treated in the field by medical professionals.
“This is perhaps the largest fire ever in the country,” Jerusalem’s district fire department commander Shmulik Friedman told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.
The major wildfires near Jerusalem have been largely contained, said the Jewish National Fund, which manages forests in the country, though firefighting efforts continue to address remaining hotspots.
Evacuation orders have been lifted, and major highways, including the main route between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, have reopened.
International assistance has bolstered firefighting efforts, with countries such as Italy, Croatia, Spain, France, Ukraine, Romania, North Macedonia, and Cyprus sending firefighting aircraft.
Evacuation order lifted on dozen towns in Jerusalem hills on Thursday
Israel's fire and rescue authority lifted the evacuation order on approximately a dozen towns in the Jerusalem hills on Thursday.
Three Catholic religious communities who were forced to evacuate from their properties on Wednesday were also able to return on Thursday, said Farid Jubran, the spokesperson for the Latin Patriarchate. He said their agricultural lands, including vineyards and olive trees, suffered heavy damage, and some of the buildings were damaged. But there were no injuries, and historic churches were not affected.
The main highway linking Jerusalem to Tel Aviv reopened on Thursday, a day after the flames had encroached on the road, forcing drivers to abandon their cars and flee in terror. On Thursday morning, broad swathes of burned areas were visible from the highway, while pink anti-flame retardant dusted the top of burned trees and bushes. Smoke and the smell of fire hung heavy in the air.
What caused the Israel wildfires? At least 18 suspects arrested over possible arson link
Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that 18 people had been arrested on suspicion of starting fires outside Jerusalem, with one allegedly caught in the act of arson, as the country battled possibly its worst ever wildfires.
“This is perhaps the largest fire ever in the country,” Jerusalem’s district fire department commander Shmulik Friedman told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.
While the exact cause of the fires near Latrun was still unclear, Mr Netanyahu said the blaze was “not a simple thing”.
Fires come after massive forest fire claimed 44 lives in Israel in 2010
The fires comes after a massive forest fire claimed 44 lives when it burned for four days on northern Israel's Mount Carmel in 2010.
That blaze also destroyed around 12,000 acres, much of it woodland.
Climate change contributed to fire's ferocity, says organisation managing Israel's forests
Climate change, which has resulted in decreased rainfall in the region, contributed to the fire's ferocity, according to one of the organisations that manages Israel's forests.
Anat Gold, the director of Israel's central region for the Jewish National Fund, known by its Hebrew acronym KKL, which manages forests, plants trees, and promotes settlement in the Holy Land, said: “Of course when there's a series of drought years, it's a fertile ground for fires.”
Such strong fires this early in year are unusual for Israel
Israel often sees fires in the summertime, but such strong fires this early in the year are unusual. Many of Israel's forests are planted rather than natural.
One of the organisations that manages Israel's forests said that the fires had perfect conditions to spread: a winter with little rain, hot and dry weather, and exceptionally strong winds that are shifting direction constantly.
Jerusalem wildfire in numbers
5,000 acres of land destroyed by the wildfires.
At least 15 countries offering to send aid to Israel to quash the flames.
At least 23 people treated by the Magen David Adom for smoke inhalation and burns as of Thursday morning.
21 firefighters slightly injured from fighting the blaze.
Benjamin Netanyahu said 18 people were arrested on suspicion of igniting the blaze, while police have said they only arrested three people on suspicion of arson.
