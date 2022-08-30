Jump to content
Jackson, Mississippi to go without drinking water ‘indefinitely’ after extreme flooding

Louise Boyle
Senior Climate Correspondent, New York
Tuesday 30 August 2022 13:49
(Independent)

Jackson, Mississippi will not have reliable drinking water for the forseeable future, authorities said on Monday.

The pumps failed at the main water treatment plant on Monday. City officials linked the breakdown to extreme rainfall and cresting of the local Pearl River, which reached 35 feet in areas, and flooded streets.

However Governor Tate Reeves said the city-run treatment plant was chronic understaffed and had been poorly operated for years, according to Reuters.

Bottled water is being handed out and tanker truckers set up for emergency distribution to nearly 200,000 residents.

This is a breaking story. More follows

