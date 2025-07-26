Sculpture inspired by Jane Goodall Barbie doll to be unveiled to public

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A sculpture inspired by Mattel’s Barbie doll of Dame Jane Goodall and made entirely from recycled ocean plastic will be unveiled to the public in central London.

The work by Slovakian-Bulgarian artist Daniela Raytchev called All Of Me will be displayed on board the tall ship Oosterschelde moored at Tower Bridge Quay on Monday.

The event is part of a series of celebrations marking the return to the UK of the Darwin200 Global Voyage – a two-year international conservation expedition inspired by Charles Darwin’s journey aboard HMS Beagle in the 1830s.

The sculpture, made entirely from recycled ocean plastic collected by the expedition along the coastlines of Brazil and Uruguay, is based on Mattel’s Barbie doll of Dame Jane, released in 2022 as part of its Inspiring Women Doll collection.

Dame Jane is a renowned primatologist and widely considered the world’s foremost expert on chimpanzees.

She said: “Daniela’s sculpture puts the spotlight on the plastic crisis and highlights the importance of working together towards a better future for all.”

Ms Raytchev said: “I created this piece to show how working in harmony with nature can turn waste into a message of hope.”

The Duke of Edinburgh visited the Dutch three-masted schooner on Friday – a day after its return to London – to recognise Darwin200’s role in promoting environmental conservation around the world, and viewed the sculpture.

Proceeds from the sale of the artwork will raise money for Darwin200 and Dame Jane’s Roots & Shoots UK project, an environmental and humanitarian education programme for young people.

Every year, more than 11 million tonnes of plastic enter the world’s oceans – equivalent to one rubbish truck every minute, a spokesperson for the Darwin200 project said.

The toy industry is 90% plastic-based and uses approximately 40 tonnes of plastic for every one million US dollars (£745,000) of revenue.

In 2023, the global toy market reached 108.7 billion US dollars (£81 billion) in sales.

According to the United Nations, if current trends continue there could be more plastic than fish by weight in the ocean by 2050.

Members of the public will be invited aboard the historic tall ship between 10am and 1pm and between 2pm and 5.30pm on Monday.

A panel discussing topics of creativity, scientific innovation, and environmental action will also take place at 3pm, with panellists including geologist and founder of Darwin200 Stewart McPherson, American actress and activist Rose McGowan, and Princess Katarina of Yugoslavia.