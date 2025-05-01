Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Jerusalem wildfires latest: Israel declares national emergency and appeals for international aid over ‘largest ever’ blaze

Netanyahu warns fire could reach close to Jerusalem as officials struggle to control it

Stuti Mishra
Thursday 01 May 2025 04:36 BST
Comments
A forest fire burn near Jerusalem
A forest fire burn near Jerusalem (AP)

Wildfires raging near Jerusalem have prompted evacuations and closures as prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the situation a national emergency, asking for international aid.

Videos and pictures on social media showed the fires burning along the main Route 1 Jerusalem to Tel Aviv highway, with thick smoke billowing over the surrounding hilltops.

Many people were seen abandoning their cars and running away from the flames, and at least a dozen have been hospitalised.

“This is perhaps the largest fire ever in the country,” Jerusalem’s district fire department commander Shmulik Friedman told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

He warned that winds of 60 miles an hour were making the situation challenging and could dramatically increasing the risk of the fires “in the near future”.

“It will continue for a very long time. We are far from having control.”

Mr Netanyahu warned that the wildfires could reach Jerusalem.

"The western wind can push the fire easily toward the outskirts of (Jerusalem) - and even into the city itself," he said in a video sent by his office.

At least a dozen hospitalised

At least a dozen people have been hospitalised as wildfires raged near Jerusalem.

Those taken for hospital treatment mostly suffered from smoke inhalation, while another 10 people were treated in the field, Magen David Adom Ambulance services said. Residents living close to the fire zone were evacuated, police said.

Many people were seen abandoning their cars and running away from the flames as thick smoke covered the area.

Israel wildfires send 12 people to the hospital and close Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway

Many events planned for the country’s memorial day have been cancelled
Stuti Mishra1 May 2025 04:58

Israel declares national emergency as wildfires rage near Jerusalem

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a “national emergency”, asking for international aid as a wildfire continues to rage near Jerusalem, prompting evacuations and closures.

“This is perhaps the largest fire ever in the country,” Jerusalem's district fire department commander Shmulik Friedman told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

Video footage showed vehicles stranded nearby as flames spread throughout the area, while another video showed the fire approaching a Catholic monastery.

After Israel's appeal, Ukraine said it would send a plane to help fight the wildfires. Spain, France, Romania, Croatia, and Italy have also committed to sending planes.

Stuti Mishra1 May 2025 04:36

