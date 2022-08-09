Jill Biden to introduce new TV series on America’s national parks
She introduces the series from the Grand Canyon
Jill Biden is helping National Geographic promote its upcoming documentary series on US national parks.
The first lady introduces each installment of “America's National Parks,” a five-night series scheduled for broadcast on consecutive nights beginning 29 August.
She introduces the series from the Grand Canyon and encourages people to visit.
“America's national parks are full of unrivaled beauty, geological wonders, cultural history and amazing wildlife," she says in a video clip released Tuesday as National Geographic announced the series and her participation in the project.
“Each national park connects people to a piece of the American story, who we are and where we came from,” the first lady says. "With more than 400 national park sites, there are so many unique places in our country that are just waiting to be explored.”
Country music star Garth Brooks is executive producer and narrator of the series. Individual episodes feature the landscapes and wildlife inhabitants of Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Big Bend, Badlands and Hawaii Volcanoes national parks.
In conjunction with the first lady's “Joining Forces” initiative for military and veteran families, National Geographic will also air a public service announcement during the series in which Biden reminds service members, veterans and their families of their free admission to all national parks.
The series kicks off National Geographic's new event, America's National Parks Week.
