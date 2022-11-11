Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Joe Biden was heckled during his Cop27 speech at Sharm el-Sheikh as protests erupted when he called America a “world leader” in climate action.

A few young activists holding a banner with a message against fossil fuels stood up in the Nefertiti Hall venue when the US president was addressing a packed auditorium.

They interrupted Mr Biden briefly with a loud noise as the US president paused and then continued with his speech. Soon after the activists were escorted out.

The protests took place as Mr Biden arrived on the sixth day of the summit amid extremely tight security.

Protesters interrupted Joe Biden’s speech (AFP via Getty Images)

Unlike in past climate meetings, protests have been severely curtailed at this year’s summit in Egypt. However, some activists have staged demonstrations inside and in front of the centre at Sharm el-Sheikh.

The US president did not make any announcements on the much talked about Loss and Damage fund but hailed the progress the country is making in climate action.

Joe Biden at Cop27 (AP)

More follows.