Joe Biden heckled during Cop27 speech after declaring US is ‘world leader’ in climate action

Activists held banner with message against fossil fuels in packed auditorium

Stuti Mishra
Friday 11 November 2022 16:52
Comments
Biden heckled by protesters during Cop27 speech

Joe Biden was heckled during his Cop27 speech at Sharm el-Sheikh as protests erupted when he called America a “world leader” in climate action.

A few young activists holding a banner with a message against fossil fuels stood up in the Nefertiti Hall venue when the US president was addressing a packed auditorium.

They interrupted Mr Biden briefly with a loud noise as the US president paused and then continued with his speech. Soon after the activists were escorted out.

The protests took place as Mr Biden arrived on the sixth day of the summit amid extremely tight security.

Protesters interrupted Joe Biden’s speech

(AFP via Getty Images)

Unlike in past climate meetings, protests have been severely curtailed at this year’s summit in Egypt. However, some activists have staged demonstrations inside and in front of the centre at Sharm el-Sheikh.

The US president did not make any announcements on the much talked about Loss and Damage fund but hailed the progress the country is making in climate action.

Joe Biden at Cop27

(AP)

More follows.

