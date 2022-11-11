Joe Biden heckled during Cop27 speech after declaring US is ‘world leader’ in climate action
Activists held banner with message against fossil fuels in packed auditorium
Joe Biden was heckled during his Cop27 speech at Sharm el-Sheikh as protests erupted when he called America a “world leader” in climate action.
A few young activists holding a banner with a message against fossil fuels stood up in the Nefertiti Hall venue when the US president was addressing a packed auditorium.
They interrupted Mr Biden briefly with a loud noise as the US president paused and then continued with his speech. Soon after the activists were escorted out.
The protests took place as Mr Biden arrived on the sixth day of the summit amid extremely tight security.
Unlike in past climate meetings, protests have been severely curtailed at this year’s summit in Egypt. However, some activists have staged demonstrations inside and in front of the centre at Sharm el-Sheikh.
The US president did not make any announcements on the much talked about Loss and Damage fund but hailed the progress the country is making in climate action.
More follows.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies