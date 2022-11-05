Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kerry calls on wealthy nations to ‘step up’ to move away from fossil fuels

The US climate change envoy accused the industry of using the Ukraine war to ‘leverage’ more oil and gas extraction.

Meg Hill
Saturday 05 November 2022 09:11
John Kerry said countries which are bigger users of fossil fuels have a greater responsibility (Yui Mok/PA)
John Kerry said countries which are bigger users of fossil fuels have a greater responsibility (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

The world’s wealthier countries need to “step up” to help poorer nations transition away from fossil fuels and adapt to the impact of climate change, US envoy John Kerry has said.

Speaking ahead of the Cop27 international summit in Egypt, Mr Kerry said the greatest responsibility lay with those countries which have been the biggest users of fossil fuels.

“Obviously those countries with greater means across the board – and that includes some developing countries that have greater means – need to also step up and help in this transition,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

“We don’t view it – and we’re not going to view it – as compensation. We are going to view it as our efforts to try to help countries to adapt, to be able to become more resilient and obviously address the challenges that they face as a result of the losses and damages.

“You have to work out the methodology by which you are going to assign a process that works for everybody.”

Recommended

Wealthy nations have long promised to find 100 billion dollars (£87.9 billion) a year in climate finance for poor nations, with the target originally meant to have been hit in 2020.

It was first promised in 2009 but has never been accomplished. A report last year suggested it would not come to fruition until 2023.

Mr Kerry said that while it should be possible to reach agreement at the gathering at the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, the war in Ukraine had complicated the issue.

“There are people within the fossil fuel industry who are using the crisis in Ukraine, frankly, as leverage to be able to say ‘We need to be pumping a lot more. We’re moving much too fast’. It’s just not true, it’s not an accurate narrative.”

Mr Kerry said, however, that countries were realising they needed to reduce their dependence on oil and gas as a source of energy.

“Many countries in Europe – most of them in fact – have applied the lesson of this war, which is don’t allow a petro-dictator to hold you hostage to energy, don’t let them weaponise it against you,” he said.

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres warned the world is “doomed” unless nations gathered in Egypt are able to reach agreement.

“There is no way we can avoid a catastrophic situation, if the two [the developed and developing world] are not able to establish a historic pact,” he told the Guardian.

He said the the world is approaching “tipping points” that will “make climate breakdown irreversible”.

“As we are approaching those tipping points, we need to increase the urgency, we need to increase the ambition and we need to rebuild trust, mainly trust between north and south,” he said.

“Because at the present level, we will be doomed. Present policies will be absolutely catastrophic.”

On Friday, Rishi Sunak spoke at a Cop27 reception hosted by the King in anticipation of the conference.

The Prime Minister is attending the event in Egypt next week after a U-turn but Charles will miss the event.

Recommended

Speaking at a reception staged in the Buckingham Palace ballroom on Friday, Mr Sunak said: “As recent events have shown, delivering on the promise of Glasgow is more important than ever.

“If we do not act today, we will risk leaving an ever more desperate inheritance for our children.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in