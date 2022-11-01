Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Just Stop Oil protesters try to scale Downing Street gates

The demonstrators also sat in Whitehall blocking traffic

Gina Kalsi
Tuesday 01 November 2022 14:47
Just Stop Oil activists target Downing Street in latest protest

Just Stop Oil protesters have attempted to climb the gates of Downing Street on their 32nd day of action calling on the Government to halt all new oil and gas licences.

At 11.20am on Tuesday, 22 protesters arrived in Whitehall with one group blocking the busy central London route by sitting in the road, with some gluing themselves to the Tarmac, while others tried to climb the gates to Downing Street.

A video posted on the group’s Twitter account showed several protesters in their distinctive orange reflective waistcoats jumping over a smaller gate in an attempt to climb the main entrance to the street where the Prime Minister lives and works.

Officers shouted “make way” and “come back please” as armed police prevented some protesters from jumping over the smaller gate, and removed a woman who was climbing up the main gate.

Recommended

Activists were dragged by officers towards police vans as members of the public filmed and watched.

The Metropolitan Police Events Twitter account said officers were aware of the protesters in Whitehall and Downing Street and that they were on the scene dealing with the matter.

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “Rishi Sunak is about to U-turn on attending Cop27.

“We demand that he also U-turn on new oil and gas. This genocidal policy will kill millions of people, while failing to address the worst cost of living crisis this country has ever seen.

“It’s time for a serious windfall tax on big oil, without the get-out-of-jail-free tax credits that will encourage more oil and gas that we cannot afford.

“Vulnerable people will be freezing to death in their homes this winter, unable to afford a can of soup, while his Government refuses to tax the rich and the big energy companies that are profiting from our misery.

Recommended

“We owe it to our young people to stop fossil fuels, we owe it to our workers to create a just transition to a zero-carbon economy, we owe it to our old people to enable them to live with dignity. We are not prepared to stand by and watch while everything we love is destroyed.”

The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in