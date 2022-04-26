Just Stop Oil activists march on Kingsbury oil terminal despite injunction

A group of climate activists protested outside Kingsbury oil terminal in Warwicskhire Tuesday despite an injuction that effectively bans demonstrations at the site, the Just Stop Oil coalition has said.

At 7.30 a.m. around 16 people carrying placards walked peacefully towards the oil terminal in Warwickshire where climate protests took place earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil said the activists were approached by police, who read out the injuction which gives a power of arrest outside the terminal and at the junctions of the roads leading to the area. It was not immediately clear if there had been any arrests.

If arrested for taking action at Kingsbury today, Just Stop Oil supporters are likely to face a charge of contempt of court, the group said.

The action is the first after Just Stop Oil suspended its activities from 19 to 25 April.

The aim of the coalition’s pause on activity was to give the government a chance to announce that it would immediately halt all future licensing and consents for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK. No such pledge has been made.

