Just Stop Oil protesters throw paint over influential fossil fuel lobbying HQ

Just Stop Oil protesters have sprayed orange paint over the front of 55 Tufton Street in London, an address which is home to the Global Warming Policy Foundation – a climate denial group – and other fossil fuel lobby groups and right-wing think tanks.

The protest has reportedly blocked Horseferry Road in Westminster, London, as activists stopped traffic by sitting in the road and unfurling banners.

Some of the protesters glued themselves to the tarmac, while others locked themselves together.

The group is demanding that the government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents.

A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil said: "We’re on the streets of London because politics is broken. It was broken here in Tufton Street by shady, opaquely funded lobbyists who now stalk the corridors of power, thanks to Liz Truss. Their bankrupt ideas have brought the economy to its knees but it’s much worse than that.

“Decades of climate denial and delay, which they promoted, mean that we now face an existential crisis. We face the prospect of climate collapse. This will bring drought, heatwaves and crop failures, civil unrest and political insecurity. No-one is safe.”

It comes after 55 Tufton Street was also targeted for direct action by protest group Led By Donkeys last week.

The address has risen to notoriety due to claims that numerous organisations based there are having an increasing influence on government policy.

In particular, Liz Truss and many of those who championed her are known to have connections to the lobby groups and think tanks based at 55 Tufton Street, which include: the TaxPayers’ Alliance , the Global Warming Policy Foundation , the Centre for Policy Studies , the Adam Smith Institute and the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA).

A number of 55 Tufton Street’s alumni have been appointed over the years as Downing Street advisers.

Over the weekend, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner tweeted: "The toxic Tufton Street fantasists behind Trussonomics have an extreme agenda and unaccountable influence - but they refuse to disclose their donors.

"Labour will review the lobbying rules to ensure transparency on who funds these so-called ‘think tanks’."

More follows...