India’s top ski resort fears for future amid lowest snowfall in seven years

Kashmiri business owners ‘heartbroken’ as prolonged dry spell causes extensive losses during peak winter tourist season. Shweta Sharma and Stuti Mishra report

Thursday 11 January 2024 13:43
<p>A scene of a resort in Gulmarg with little to no snow on the ground in January </p>

A scene of a resort in Gulmarg with little to no snow on the ground in January

(Handout/Farhat Naik)

Gulmarg, the world’s third-highest ski resort, usually looks like a town out of a winter postcard at this time of year, with its snow-covered houses, frosty blue pine trees and slopes bustling with snowboarders and skiers.

The beautiful pastoral town in Kashmir at an elevation of 3,950m is aptly named the “meadow of flowers” and thrives on tourist business especially during the winter months due to the heavy snowfall it receives. Businesses here employ thousands of locals who rely on snow activities such as skiing, snowmobile rides, and sledging during the season.

But not this year.

