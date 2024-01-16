Gulmarg, the world’s third-highest ski resort, usually looks like a town out of a winter postcard at this time of year, with its snow-covered houses, frosty blue pine trees and slopes bustling with snowboarders and skiers.

The beautiful pastoral town in Kashmir at an elevation of 3,950 metres is aptly named the “meadow of flowers” and thrives on tourist business, especially during the winter months due to the heavy snowfall it receives. Businesses here employ thousands of locals who rely on snow activities such as skiing, snowmobile rides, and sledging during the season.

But not this year.