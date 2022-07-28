‘Life-threatening’ flash floods hit Kentucky, prompting emergency rescues
Intense storms have dropped inches of rain and prompted rapid flooding in parts of eastern Kentucky.
Officials report rescues as people evacuated flooded homes.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood warning for the region until this afternoon. Up to six inches of rain have fallen in some parts.
Flood watches are in place for much of Kentucky, West Virginia and the southwest corner of Virginia, most of which sits in rural areas of the Appalachian Mountains.
The weather service has warned people not to drive through flooded roads. Poweroutage.us is reporting more than 20,000 outages in eastern Kentucky.
Early Thursday morning, Breathitt County emergency officials said that some roads were too flooded for rescue crews to reach some areas.
The Perry County Advocate has reported that fire departments have helped people escape homes as flood waters surrounded them.
A study published earlier this year found that flash flooding is likely to become more common in many parts of the US as the climate crisis grows. Warmer temperatures can drive more intense rainstorms, which can deluge an area quickly and lead to rapid-onset floodwaters.
Earlier this week, intense flash floods hit St. Louis and surrounding areas of Missouri, and flash floods struck in southwest Virginia – nearby today’s flooding – just a few weeks ago. In June, intense flooding hit Yellowstone National Park after intense rain and snowmelt.
This is a breaking story, more to follow
