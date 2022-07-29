15 dead in Kentucky flash floods including children

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email

Some 15 people, including children, have been killed in flash flooding in Kentucky.

The death toll was confirmed by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who said that the number of fatalities is expected to double.

The governor called it Kentucky’s “worst flooding disaster” in his lifetime.

“It has wiped out what we believe are hundreds of homes. We have half of some of our counties under water. Hundreds of Kentucky families are going to lose everything, it is tough,” he told NBC on Thursday.

“We have our National Guard, our Kentucky State Police, fish and wildlife, all of the local first responders doing real heroic things out there. But this event is ongoing. We are still experiencing massive flooding. It hasn’t crested in some areas and we’re going to get more rain tonight and in some of these areas. So we’re going to be in this through tomorrow.”

Among the dead was an 81-year-old woman in Perry County, the governor said. He said that some people had been killed in the night, “maybe even in their sleep”.

The flooding was concentrated in eastern Kentucky, around 80 miles southeast of Lexington.

Rescues were being hampered by the high waters and strong currents, Governor Beshear said. So far 30 people had been airlifted to safety with some waiting on roofs and in trees to be rescued.

Nearly 24,000 people were without power on Friday morning, according to poweroutage.us.

Governor Beshear had request federal aid to help the state respond to the flooding emergency.

More rain fell overnight Thursday, and Central and Eastern Kentucky remained in a flood watch on Friday morning along with south-central Indiana.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that additional rounds of heavy rainfall are expected for parts of the region this afternoon, and warned people to never drive through flood waters.

Very wet soil conditions from rainfall earlier in the week means any heavier thunderstorm today could bring flash flood conditions.

NWS forecast isolated, scattered thunderstorms through Friday with the potential for ponding of water on roadways. Storms will begin shifting east at 15-25 mph with the risk of erratic and constantly evolving conditions.

More showers and thunderstorms are expected to begin on Sunday with multiple rounds of persistent heavy rainfall which could cause isolated flooding concerns.

Earlier this week, severe flash flooding struck in St Louis, Missouri, and surrounding areas.

Aerial image of a flooded residential area in Quicksand, Kentucky, as homes are surrounded by intense floodwaters (AP)

A study published this year found that flash flooding is likely to become more common - and “flashier” - in the US due to worsening impacts of the climate crisis.

Unlike flooding from rivers or the ocean, flash floods don’t require a body of water to overflow but form when there’s simply more water than the ground can absorb.

Higher temperatures are powering more intense rainstorms, which can deluge an area quickly and see floodwaters rise quickly.

The research “shows in the future that the storms are going to get more intense and we’re going to have bigger impacts from these events,” Jonathan Gourley, a hydrologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s National Severe Storms Laboratory, previously told The Independent.

This article is being updated