Death toll from Kerala landslides rises above 150 as rescuers race to find survivors

More than a dozen bodies were found overnight

Stuti Mishra
Wednesday 31 July 2024 05:01
Kerala landslides: Rescue operation underway amid heavy rains in southern India

The death toll rose to 151 nearly 24 hours after deadly landslides tore through Wayanad in the southern Indian state of Kerala, as rescuers raced against time to reach people trapped under debris.

At least 186 people were injured and many were feared trapped under mud and debris.

The landslides struck hilly areas of Wayanad early Tuesday morning, flattening houses, uprooting trees and destroying bridges.

More than a dozen bodies were found overnight, a police officer only identified as Aijaz, told the Associated Press.

More than 300 rescuers worked to find people stuck under mud and debris, but their efforts were hampered by blocked roads and unstable terrain.

Several affected areas such as Meppadi, Mundakkai and Chooralmala remained mostly inaccessible as roads had been washed away, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

“Efforts to locate missing persons continue with all available resources,” he said.

