King Charles tells Cop28 summit ‘hope of the world’ rests on Dubai climate talks

King Charles III has said the “hope of the world” rests on climate talks taking place in the coming two weeks in Dubai, as he addressed world leaders gathered on Friday at the start of the Cop28 summit.

The King warned that the world was “dreadfully far off track” in delivering a sustainable future for the climate, and that the dangers of not tackling global heating were “no longer distant”.

The King said he was present at Cop21 when the landmark Paris Agreement was signed, setting out the ambition to keep average global temperature rises below 1.5C. As delegates began arriving for the summit on Thursday, the World Meteorological Organisation said we are already on track for 1.4C of warming in 2023.

“I pray with all my heart that Cop28 will be another critical turning point for genuine transformational action,” the King said.

“In 2050 our grandchildren won’t be asking what we said, they will be living with the consequences of what we did or did not do.”

World leaders including France’s Emmanuel Macron, India’s Narendra Modi, Britain’s Rishi Sunak and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan were present in the audience to watch the King’s speech.

“If we act together to safeguard our planet, the welfare of our people will surely follow,” the King told them. “The Earth does not belong to us, we belong to the Earth.”

His speech is the culmination of a lifelong dedication to environmental issues. Charles first publicly addressed the reality of climate change in 1970 while still heir to the throne, and campaigning on conservation issues and promoting organic farming. “I’ve spent a large proportion of my life trying to warn of the existential threat posed by global warming,” he told the summit on Friday.

As well as the King and Mr Sunak, foreign secretary David Cameron is also attending the climate talks in Dubai, and all three travelled to the summit in separate private jets.

The prime minister’s own climate credentials have come under heavy criticism in recent months, most notably over the approval of new drilling at Rosebank, the UK’s biggest untapped oil field.

Responding to King Charles’ address, activists said there was a notable gap between his strong words to the global community and the recent decisions taken by the UK’s own government.

“While we value the King’s commitments towards tackling climate change, his ambition is deeply compromised by his own government. The irony should not be lost that the King is flanked at the summit by two men who remain committed to climate-wrecking policies,” said Zahra Hdidou, senior climate and resilience adviser at ActionAid UK.

“While we understand His Majesty must stick to his government’s script on climate, we can only hope that behind the scenes he uses his influence to persuade both men to abandon their reckless, anti-climate policies.”

Izzie McIntosh, climate campaign manager at Global Justice Now, said Charles’ “dire warnings are meaningless unless the UK government backs them up with actions”.

The King spoke after Cop28 was opened by the president of host country the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who said his country had “pledged to bring the world together to unite, work and deliver”.

Speaking before Charles, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres called on the world leaders gathered to “make this Cop a game-changer”.

Mr Guterres told the summit that “Earth’s vital signs are failing… we are minutes to midnight for the 1.5C warming limit.

“We can - you can - prevent planetary crash and burn. We have the technologies… if we act now.”