Labour calls for nationwide ban to block Just Stop Oil protests

Labour is calling for an immediate nationwide ban to block the Just Stop Oil demonstrations.

Protests have caused “misery” for motorists, the Labour party said in a statement Monday, citing statistics published by the Campaign for Fair Fuel that say around one in three petrol stations in southern England have been forced to close.

The Labour party has said it is demanding the government bring in an injunction that would ban protests not only at oil terminals but also stop them across Britain’s road network.

“An injunction would simplify police operations by enabling them to more easily make arrests,” the statement says.

Just Stop Oil has been blocking oil infrastructure across the country in recent days. Last week, climate activists broke into the UK’s largest inland oil terminal and chained themselves to pipes, bringing distribution to a halt.

Before that activists, disrupted major football games with activists managing to lock themselves on to the goal posts.

The coalition of climate activists wants the government to halt new fossil fuel licensing and production.

A report by the United Nations published last week found that global greenhouse gas emissions need to peak by 2025 to avert a “catastrophic” temperature rise.

At a press conference, announcing the report, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres called investing in new infrastructure relating to fossil fuels, which are behind the continuing rise in planet-heating greenhouse gases, “moral and economic madness”.

“Climate activists are sometimes depicted as dangerous radicals,” he said. “But the truly dangerous radicals are the countries that are increasing production of fossil fuels.”

Steve Reed, Labour’s Shadow Justice Secretary, said motorists were already being hammered by prices at the pump, and now millions are unable to access fuel.

“Tory ministers need to get on with their jobs,” he said. “This is all happening on the government’s watch, they need to sort this out.”

Fuel prices have jumped as oil and gas costs soared in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Independent has approached the government and Just Stop Oil for comment.