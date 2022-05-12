Wildfire destroys 20 homes in Laguna Beach area amid mandatory evacuations

A wildfire is ripping across the Laguna Beach area in southern California, destroying at least 20 homes.

Fire crews battled the blaze, named the Coastal Fire, through the night on Thursday as mandatory evacuations were in place.

At least 20 homes in Laguna Niguel, south of Laguna Beach, have been destroyed, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. By Thursday morning, the fire had spread to around 200 acres, about 150 times the size of an American Football field.

The fire comes amid a devastating drought in California that has kept the landscape dry and devastated water reservoirs across the state.

Mandatory evacuation orders, as well as evacuation warnings, are in place for parts of Laguna Niguel. The fire is believed to have started in the Aliso Woods Canyon, a wilderness area next to the community.

More follows