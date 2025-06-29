More than 100 people temporarily stranded after fleeing a blaze that spread to 478 acres within hours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fire crews are working to contain a Southern California brush fire that temporarily stranded a group of up to 100 people at a beach near a reservoir.

The Lake Fire began around 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Silverwood State Recreation Area in San Bernardino County, about 75 east of Los Angeles, growing to 478 acres over the next five hours.

The fire’s rapid growth prompted a group of about 100 visitors to flee in their beachwear, as bystanders with boats and jet skis helped evacuate them to a safe area.

“I was west of the beach, fishing in vegetation,” Shaun Kirkman told The Los Angeles Times. “The fire sounded like Velcro so I kept fishing, then it got louder. I saw 100-foot flames. Me and my girlfriend ran out of there.”

Park rangers also assisted in transporting the group, and by 8 p.m., the stranded people were back with their vehicles, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told the paper.

open image in gallery Fire was 10 percent contained and no longer making forward progress as of Sunday afternoon ( Lake Fire Air Attack )

Giselle Arguello and her family told ABC7 she and about a dozen people were temporarily stranded in a parking lot.

“We're telling everybody, ‘There's no exit. We are stuck in this lot. We have to get towards the water,"”Arguello said.

“Kids were crying. People were coming on Jet Skis, getting people,” she added. “We had to just say, ‘Whatever’s left is material things.’ It was intense.”

The fire was 485 acres in size and 10 percent contained as of 1:20 p.m. local time, according to Cal Fire.

“Conditions will dry out again today with low humidity and winds gusting up to 25 mph in the afternoon,” the agency said. “Monday is forecasted to bring stronger wind gusts exceeding 30 mph, which could challenge suppression efforts. Firefighters will continue monitoring weather throughout the day.”

The fire’s forward progress has been stopped, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District.

Road closures remain in effect for the intersection of Highway 173 and 138, as well as on Highway 138 from Old Mill to Interstate-15, per state officials. The California Highway Patrol is assisting individuals who need to access blocked areas.

open image in gallery Lake Fire outside of Los Angeles follows bruising wildfires in region in January that killed 30 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The blaze continues to threaten high-tension power lines.

A dry winter has left Southern California with heightened risks during the summer fire season, local fire chiefs warned on Friday.

“We can never let our guard down,” Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said in the wake of the latest in a bruising fire season for the region in which 30 people were killed and billions of dollars of damage done during Los Angeles-area wildfires in January.

Donald Trump’s administration has previously threatened to withhold fire aid from California, and the president’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” spending package may gut clean energy incentives believe are necessary to stop the planet-warming climate crisis that is accelerating more dangerous fires in the state.