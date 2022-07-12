Terrifying Lake Mead photos show how bad the drought has gotten
Dead fish, washed-up boats and dried out lakebeds are all consequences of climate-fuelled drought
Drought continues to pummel the American West and shows little sign of relenting as the country heads deeper into another hot, dry summer.
Nowhere is the drought more apparent than in Lake Mead, the country’s largest reservoir, located along the Colorado River in Arizona and Nevada behind the Hoover Dam.
It’s just the latest turn in the decades-long “megadrought” that has decimated the region, and a likely symptom of the unfolding climate crisis.
New and horrifying photos from the lake show just how bad conditions have become.
This year, the lake has reached record low levels — currently at just 27 per cent of capacity — as that corner of the country enters “Exceptional Drought” conditions, the worst drought category.
The lake is also an important source of water for cities like Las Vegas. This year, one of the Vegas’s original water intake valves in the lake dropped below the water level for the first time. A new, deeper intake valve started operating this year.
The current drought is part of the ongoing “megadrought” in the western US, which as decimated water supplies in the region for over 20 years.
A recent study found that the past couple of decades have been the driest 22-year period in the area for at least 1,200 years.
And conditions are expected to get worse as the climate crisis grows. For every one degree of warming, the Colorado river’s flow has decreased by about 9.3 per cent, a 2020 study found — and that trend is likely to continue as the planet warms further.
“An increasing risk of severe water shortages is expected,” the authors write.
With that drying out, the lake has started to reveal previously hidden relics of the past. Recently, a sunken World War II-era boat resurfaced — after once lying nearly 200 feet underwater. And in the spring, a body in a barrel washed up, believed to be the remains of a decades-old murder.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies