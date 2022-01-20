Plans to massively expand one of the North of England’s busiest airports are to be paused while a public inquiry is held, it has been announced.

Environmental campaigners have welcomed the government’s decision to ‘call in’ the proposed development of Leeds Bradford Airport.

The project would see a brand new 34,000 square metre, three-storey terminal built, eventually paving the way for some three million more annual air passengers and turning the West Yorkshire hub into the second busiest such facility in the north.

But after the £150 million scheme was approved by Leeds City Council last March, more than 75 separate climate groups, resident associations and politicians signed a letter demanding government inspectors assess the proposals.

They argued that the final say over such a scheme should not have been left to the local authority alone because the environmental ramifications would be felt by everyone across the country.

The then communities’ secretary Robert Jenrick postponed making a decision on the request but his successor Michael Gove has now announced an inquiry will go ahead.

In a letter from his department, it was said he especially wanted to be informed about the extent to which the development might impact on “the challenge of climate change, flooding and coastal change”.

The decision was applauded by Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport which has long campaigned against the expansion.

Chairperson Chris Foren said: “We’re very pleased. It means that all of the consequences of LBA expansion will be properly considered by experienced planning experts.

“Airport expansion is obviously inconsistent with tackling the climate crisis. Scientists have repeatedly said that we must cut all our greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 to prevent a climate catastrophe. If LBA expands, its emissions would double.”

He added: “Everyone knows cutting greenhouse gases is the most important challenge facing humanity and the people of West Yorkshire have shown true climate leadership. We can choose to rebuild our economy in a sustainable way and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.”

But Vincent Hodder, the airport’s chief executive, said he was "disappointed".

He said he remained "convinced in the economic, environmental and customer service cases for our replacement terminal".

And he added: “The plans not only comply with national and regional legislation, but also present a faster way for us to meet our net-zero strategy and a welcome boost for the UK tourism industry to bounce back from the pandemic.”

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said the details of the public inquiry, including timescales, would be confirmed “shortly”.