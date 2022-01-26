Los Angeles City Council approves ban of new oil and gas wells
Los Angeles City Council have approved a ban on new oil and gas wells, along with the phase-out of existing fossil fuel sites.
It means that oil and gas fields in the city will be shuttered after a decade of complaints from residents about negative health impacts — nosebleeds, wheezing, coughing — they blamed on air pollution from the sites.
Black and Latino communities in the city have been disproportionately burdened from the impacts of the fossil fuel pollution, activists say.
