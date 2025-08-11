Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Lottery winners join beach clean-up to ‘give something back’

Millionaires who scooped National Lottery wins cleared litter and plastics from Bamburgh beach in Northumberland.

Tom Wilkinson
Monday 11 August 2025 12:00 BST
National Lottery winners joined together to help clean up at popular Bamburgh beach in Northumberland (Anthony Devlin/National Lottery/PA)
National Lottery winners joined together to help clean up at popular Bamburgh beach in Northumberland (Anthony Devlin/National Lottery/PA)

National Lottery winners have carried out a clean-up on one of Britain’s best-loved beaches.

Millionaires joined the environmental good cause, Beach Guardian, and scoured the shoreline at Bamburgh, Northumberland, for litter and micro-plastic items that are harmful to wildlife.

Rob and Elaine Leason, from the East Riding of Yorkshire, who won £1 million on Lotto, joined the clean-up operation.

Ms Leason said: “It is an incredible feeling to not only support those closest to us financially – but to be able to give our time to charity and projects which are close to our hearts and impact others too.

“We have learned so much today – it has been fabulous to be with friends we have made as a result of our win – and to also give something back to the local area, hopefully for the benefit of holidaymakers and local beach-goers.”

Other winners joining the clean-up were Alex and Liana Best, from Leeds, who won £1 million on Euromillions; Mark and Cheryl Brudenell, from Cleveland, who won £916,915 on Lotto; Gary Henry, from County Durham, who won £4.4 million on Lotto; and Ian and Kim McCarthy, from Washington, Tyne and Wear, who won £1 million on EuroMillions.

They were joined by Derek and Elaine Thompson, from Newcastle, who won £2.7 million on Lotto; Paul and Sue Watson, from Darlington, who won £1.1 million on Lotto; Andy and Mandy Hornsby, from Redcar in North Yorkshire, who won £1 million last New Year’s Eve and Mark and Julie Weir, from Darlington, who won £2.7 million on Lotto.

The clean-up was organised by Beach Guardian, a charity which has received £249,422 in National Lottery funding.

Andrew Whittle, from Beach Guardian, said: “Even when you have what looks like a pristine beach – on every beach you find microplastics which are washed up from the ocean and are really very harmful to both the environment and our wildlife.”

Bamburgh beach, overlooked by a castle, boasts high dunes, wide sands and views across to the Farne Islands.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in