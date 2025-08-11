Lottery winners join beach clean-up to ‘give something back’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

National Lottery winners have carried out a clean-up on one of Britain’s best-loved beaches.

Millionaires joined the environmental good cause, Beach Guardian, and scoured the shoreline at Bamburgh, Northumberland, for litter and micro-plastic items that are harmful to wildlife.

Rob and Elaine Leason, from the East Riding of Yorkshire, who won £1 million on Lotto, joined the clean-up operation.

Ms Leason said: “It is an incredible feeling to not only support those closest to us financially – but to be able to give our time to charity and projects which are close to our hearts and impact others too.

“We have learned so much today – it has been fabulous to be with friends we have made as a result of our win – and to also give something back to the local area, hopefully for the benefit of holidaymakers and local beach-goers.”

Other winners joining the clean-up were Alex and Liana Best, from Leeds, who won £1 million on Euromillions; Mark and Cheryl Brudenell, from Cleveland, who won £916,915 on Lotto; Gary Henry, from County Durham, who won £4.4 million on Lotto; and Ian and Kim McCarthy, from Washington, Tyne and Wear, who won £1 million on EuroMillions.

They were joined by Derek and Elaine Thompson, from Newcastle, who won £2.7 million on Lotto; Paul and Sue Watson, from Darlington, who won £1.1 million on Lotto; Andy and Mandy Hornsby, from Redcar in North Yorkshire, who won £1 million last New Year’s Eve and Mark and Julie Weir, from Darlington, who won £2.7 million on Lotto.

The clean-up was organised by Beach Guardian, a charity which has received £249,422 in National Lottery funding.

Andrew Whittle, from Beach Guardian, said: “Even when you have what looks like a pristine beach – on every beach you find microplastics which are washed up from the ocean and are really very harmful to both the environment and our wildlife.”

Bamburgh beach, overlooked by a castle, boasts high dunes, wide sands and views across to the Farne Islands.