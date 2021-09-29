Environmental group Insulate Britain has defied a court order to block the M25 for the seventh time in two weeks.

The group has blocked Junction 3 of the motorway causing more disruption following an injuction implemented by Grant Shapps and Priti Patel which would see protesters face prosecution if caught blocking the M25.

More than 50 people were arrested on Monday following protests blocking roads to Heathrow for more than three hours. However, they were released pending investigation.

Kent Police reported that it was responding to disruption at Junction 3 of the M25.

“We are currently in attendance at J3 of the M25 (Swanley Interchange) due to a group of protesters blocking the roundabout. Please expect delays and find alternative routes if possible whilst we work with @HighwaysSEAST to remove the protesters and reopen the roundabout,” Kent Police wrote on Twitter.

A spokesperson from Insulate Britain said: “We are going nowhere. You can raid our savings. You can confiscate our property. You can deny us our liberty and put us behind bars.

“But shooting the messenger can never destroy the message: that this country is going to hell unless you take emergency action to stop putting carbon into the air. Boris get on with the job.”