Climate activists have defied jail threats to disrupt traffic on a section of London's M25 motorway in another day of action.

At least 30 members of the Insulate Britain group, which is demanding government action on home insulation to cut emissions, blocked a slip road at Junction 14 near Heathrow Airport.

They arrived at around 8am on Monday morning and were moved onto a verge by police.

The protest, one of several to take place on major motorways in South East England in recent weeks, came just days after the government won an interim injunction against activists occupying roads around the UK's busiest port in Dover and other roads - including the M25.

Police have made scores of arrests since the action started and the group's controversial tactics have resulted in clashes with members of the public commuting on roads.

Despite the backlash and threats of prison sentences, Insulate Britain says it will continue its campaign.

Speaking on LBC, Tracey Mulligan, a spokesperson for the group, said: "We have certainly got everybody talking about insulation or avoiding the question of insulation.

"We have got people considering that our government is legally failing in their duty to protect us and I think we're showing that Priti Patel, unfortunately, is trying to scare us with an injunction and that shows her lack of character, not ours.

"You can't put an injunction on hunger, you can't put and injunction on physics, and we are terrified for our children's future and sick of over 8,000 people dying each year from the choice of heating or eating."

When asked about breaking the injunction, she said: "I wouldn't say we are happy, we are just putting things into the bigger context.

“We are tired of over seven million people having to choose between heating or eating and we know that's going to get worse with the energy crisis that we're facing now."