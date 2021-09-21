Police have made 23 arrests and dragged Insulate Britain protesters off the M25 after members of the group stormed onto the motorway.

The climate activists moved onto lanes of traffic on Tuesday morning, sitting on the road and forcing cars to come to a stop.

It was the fifth time the group, which is calling on the government to help insulate homes to reduce emissions, has blocked the M25 since last week.

Police said 23 arrests were made in connection with the incident on a stretch of motorway in Surrey.

Officers had to clear protesters off the road between Junctions 9 and 10, according to Surrey police.