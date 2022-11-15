Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent panel to be set up to look into mass deaths of crabs and lobsters

Large numbers of dead and dying crustaceans washed up on beaches in the North East last year.

Emily Beament
Tuesday 15 November 2022 13:24
An official investigation into the incident pointed the finger at an algal bloom as the likely cause (Owen Humphreys/PA)
An official investigation into the incident pointed the finger at an algal bloom as the likely cause (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

An independent panel is being set up to look into the cause of a mass die-off of crabs and lobsters on North Sea beaches last year, the Government has announced.

Thousands of dead and dying crustaceans washed ashore along parts of the north-east coast of England between October and December 2021.

There were distressing scenes of large numbers of dead and dying lobsters and crabs on beaches, while fishing crews warned that sparse catches offshore following the event were “catastrophic” for their livelihoods.

An official investigation into the incident, led by the Environment Department (Defra), pointed the finger at an algal bloom as the likely cause, and concluded it was unlikely that dredging, chemical or sewage pollution or animal disease had been the cause.

Recommended

But subsequent research by academics, backed by the fishing industry, suggested the incident could have been caused by industrial pollutant pyridine, possibly from dredging in the mouth of the River Tees to maintain channels for port traffic.

There have been calls for a halt to dredging for the new Teesside freeport pending a full analysis of the situation.

In a letter to the parliamentary Environment Food and Rural Affairs Committee – which has been examining the issue –  fisheries minister Mark Spencer said an independent group would be established to assess the evidence around the incident and consider all explanations.

This would include the possible roles of algal blooms, dredging and pyridine.

Defra chief scientific adviser, Professor Gideon Henderson, who has not previously been involved in considering this issue, would liaise with the Government chief scientist Sir Patrick Vallance to establish the independent group, Mr Spencer said.

They would consider the findings of the Defra-led investigation published in May 2022 and subsequent analysis from university researchers.

Mr Spencer said: “I recognise fishing communities in the North East want as thorough an assessment as possible into the crab and lobster deaths last year.

The increased sea life mortality has important consequences for local communities and it is important we understand its cause

Professor Gideon Henderson

“Defra’s investigation concluded that the most likely cause was an algal bloom, but we have always recognised this is a complex area of science and have remained open to further research.

“That’s why it is right that all the evidence is now assessed by independent experts and I look forward to receiving their advice.”

Prof Henderson said: “The death of a large number of crustaceans last year in north-east England was unusual.

Recommended

“The causes have been assessed, informed with a wide range of measurements, by Government agencies and by university researchers, with more than one explanation put forward to explain the deaths.

“The increased sea life mortality has important consequences for local communities and it is important we understand its cause.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in