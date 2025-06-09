Fears of damage to nature from Labour planning reforms overblown, minister says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Spurious” claims about the potential impact on nature from Labour’s planning reforms seek to undermine its proposals, a minister has said, as he defended overriding environmental protections.

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook hit out at criticism that the plans would allow developers to get away with damaging habitats if they contributed to a nature restoration fund, dubbed “cash to trash”.

Mr Pennycook dismissed concerns several times, including calling them “misrepresentation”, “patently false”, and saying some critics had “flagrant misconceptions” of what the Bill would do.

Campaigning groups, including the National Trust, RSPB, Wildlife Trusts and Marine Conservation Society have warned they believe the reforms will significantly weaken environmental law. They said it could allow developers to effectively disregard environmental rules, and increase the risk of sewage in rivers, flooding and the loss of woods and parks.

It came as Labour faced a potential rebellion in the voting lobbies on Monday over the fears. One Labour MP encouraged the Government to “rescue something positive from the wreckage of this legislation” as he tabled an amendment.

However, Mr Pennycook said the current “status quo” between the environment and development was not working. In turn, he said, proposed changes would lead to a “win-win” for both.

He said: “The nature restoration fund will do exactly as its name suggests. It will restore, not harm nature. It is a smart planning reform designed to unlock and accelerate housing and infrastructure delivery while improving the state of nature across the country.”

He later told MPs: “I feel obliged to tackle a number of the most flagrant misconceptions head on.

“First, some have claimed that driven by a belief that development must come at the expense of the environment, the Government is creating a licence for developers to pay to pollute. A cash-to-trash model, as some have dubbed it. In reality, the nature and restoration fund will do the precise opposite.

“I have been consistently clear that building new homes and critical infrastructure should not, and need not, come at the expense of the environment. It is plainly nonsense to suggest the nature restoration fund would allow developers to simply pay Government and then wantonly harm nature.”

Mr Pennycook said the money would be given to Natural England, which would develop plans on how to better preserve nature.

In response to a question from shadow housing minister Paul Holmes about the capacity of Natural England to take on the responsibilities, Mr Pennycook said: “We’ve been perfectly clear that this new approach is not a means of making unacceptable development acceptable.”

He continued: “Another claim put forward has been that the Bill strips protections from our protected sites and species, allowing for untrammelled development across the country. Again, I’m afraid this amounts to nothing less than wanton misrepresentation.”

Green Party MP Ellie Chowns (North Herefordshire) said the Office for Environmental Protection warned the Bill reduces environmental safeguards.

“This Bill constitutes a regression on environmental protection,” she said.

Mr Pennycook said: “The Government’s view that the Bill is not regressive. Environmental delivery plans (EDPs) will secure improved environmental outcomes that go further than simply offsetting harm as required under current legislation.”

Suggestions that the Bill would allow for the destruction of irreplaceable habitats or create irretrievable harm to them were “patently false”, he told MPs.

The Conservatives accused the Government of “greenwashing”, over its plans.

Mr Holmes said: “While developers may cheer the ability to pay into a nature restoration fund instead of taking direct responsibility for mitigations, we should ask, is this really restoration, or is it greenwashing?”

Mr Pennycook said the new laws were needed to “speed up and streamline” Labour’s housing target of 1.5 million homes, clean energy goals and aim to approve at least 150 “major economic infrastructure projects”.

Labour MP Chris Hinchliff described the nature restoration fund as a “kernel of a good idea”, but added: “The weight of evidence against how it has been drafted is overwhelming.”

The North East Hertfordshire MP said his amendment 69 will give “ministers the opportunity to rescue something positive from the wreckage of this legislation, ensuring environmental delivery plans serve their purpose without allowing developers to pay cash to destroy nature”.

He added: “It would ensure conservation takes place before damage, so endangered species aren’t pushed close to extinction before replacement habitats are established, and it outlines that conservation must result in improvements to the specific feature harmed, protecting irreplaceable habitats like chalk streams.”