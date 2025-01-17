‘Sunshine Bill’ plan for solar panels on new homes rejected by Government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A proposed law aiming to force housebuilders to install new solar panels on the roof of every new home has failed to get Government backing.

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook said the Government could not support Liberal Democrat Max Wilkinson’s proposals – known as the Sunshine Bill – as Labour would be formally announcing amendments to its Future Homes and Future Buildings Standards later this year.

He said making Mr Wilkinson’s New Homes (Solar Generation) Bill law would potentially slow down the construction of new homes, and add to house building costs.

Our concern is that passing primary legislation that doesn't strike that balance correctly could have a number of adverse effects Matthew Pennycook

Mr Pennycook said the Government was “extremely sympathetic” to the private member’s Bill’s aims, but said the Government was aiming to balance what was ambitious with what was achievable.

He said: “Our concern is that passing primary legislation that doesn’t strike that balance correctly could have a number of adverse effects, including on housing supply, the construction industry and local authorities.

“While his Bill is not inherently flawed, we’re not convinced it’s the most appropriate means of proceeding.”

Mr Pennycook said the Government would include an expanded responsibility for housebuilders to include solar panels in plans in upcoming legislation.

He added the plans will “significantly increase rooftop solar deployment”, with further details being announced as soon as he is able to.

Mr Wilkinson (Cheltenham) earlier said his proposals were a “win-win” for the planet and billpayers, adding they had received support from executives at several companies including renewables firm Ecotricity and the housebuilder Thakeham.

The Bill wanted to ensure new builds would come with solar panels equivalent to at least 40% of their ground floor area as standard.

There would have been exemptions for smaller roofs which cannot physically accommodate panels, tall buildings more than 15 storeys high, developments where panels would not prove cost-effective, and projects featuring other forms of renewable energy generation.

It is unsurprising that residents in North East Hertfordshire can clearly see the common sense in putting the solar panels we need on rooftops Chris Hinchliff

Mr Wilkinson said there was a “clear market preference for homes with solar panels because a relatively small proportion of the price will be rewarded with a decent payback”, and pointed to research by the MCS Foundation which showed panels on the Labour Government’s target of 1.5 million homes would bolster energy generation by the equivalent of two Sizewell C nuclear power stations (3.2 gigawatt each).

In a pun-laden introduction, he had earlier urged colleagues to support his Bill, and took inspiration from Morecambe and Wise’s Bring Me Sunshine when he said: “‘Let our arms be as warm as the sun up above’ and let us think about how ‘much joy we can bring to each brand new bright tomorrow’.”

The debate heard repeated calls from MPs for the Government to prioritise rooftop solar panels to solar farms on farmland.

Conservative former minister Wendy Morton called for alternatives in light of some areas of the green belt being designated as “grey belt”, which makes it easier to develop on.

She said: “I really fear that if we do not really thoroughly grasp the issue of where solar panels are going and battery storage and all the other renewables, we risk green belt all of a sudden in a few years’ time be then defined as grey belt and it risks being built on.”

Labour MP for North East Hertfordshire Chris Hinchliff said: “We face many challenging decisions locally to balance the need for renewable energy with the protections of our high-quality farmland, whilst also preserving and enhancing space for nature.

“So it is unsurprising that residents in North East Hertfordshire can clearly see the common sense in putting the solar panels we need on rooftops.”

But Roz Savage, the Liberal Democrat MP for South Cotswolds, called on MPs to “keep our countryside beautiful and it adds insult to injury for the people of Hullavington, Luckington and Sherston to see massive new warehouses and new homes springing up with not a solar panel in sight”.

Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale (Herne Bay and Sandwich ) said: “In east Kent, we are losing grade one agricultural land far too frequently to both development and to the use for solar power generation, and it’s completely unnecessary.

“As I’ve said many times… we have acres and acres of rooftops in public ownership on public buildings and schools, hospitals, prisons, in addition to acres of car park space.”