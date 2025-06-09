Labour rebel forces Commons vote amid fears of housebuilding reforms ‘wreckage’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour MPs have rebelled against the Government over its plans to override nature protections, amid fears its housebuilding reforms amount to a “wreckage”.

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook said developers will be able to pay into a new nature recovery fund to bolster conservation efforts, which he denied was a “cash to trash model”.

But North East Hertfordshire MP Chris Hinchliff forced a division on his amendment 69, which would compel developers to improve the conservation status of environmental features on their land before causing “damage”.

MPs voted to reject the amendment, with 180 in favour, 307 against, majority 127.

Mother of the House Diane Abbott, Ian Lavery (Blyth and Ashington) and Kim Johnson (Liverpool Riverside) were among the 14 Labour MPs who rebelled against the Government.

In addition to Mr Hinchliff, Labour’s Olivia Blake (Sheffield Hallam), Richard Burgon (Leeds East), Ian Byrne (Liverpool West Derby), Brian Leishman (Alloa and Grangemouth), Clive Lewis (Norwich South), Rachael Maskell (York Central), Andy McDonald (Middlesbrough and Thornaby East), Kate Osborne (Jarrow and Gateshead East), Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Clapham and Brixton Hill), Marie Rimmer (St Helens South and Whiston), and Nadia Whittome (Nottingham East) also voted in favour of the amendment.

Mr Hinchliff told the Commons that the fund was a “kernel of a good idea”, but added: “The weight of evidence against how it has been drafted is overwhelming.”

The money will help Natural England set up new environmental delivery plans (EDPs), which Mr Hinchliff said should come with a timeline for their implementation.

He said the proposal will give “ministers the opportunity to rescue something positive from the wreckage of this legislation, ensuring environmental delivery plans serve their purpose without allowing developers to pay cash to destroy nature”.

He added: “It would ensure conservation takes place before damage, so endangered species aren’t pushed close to extinction before replacement habitats are established, and it outlines that conservation must result in improvements to the specific feature harmed, protecting irreplaceable habitats like chalk streams.”

Mr Hinchliff had also called for a residents’ right of appeal against green-lit large developments, if they are not on sites which a council has set aside for building, and new town hall powers to block developers’ plans, if they have failed to finish their previous projects.

Mr Pennycook had earlier said the “status quo” for the environment and development was not working, and instead proposed reforms which he described as a “win-win” for both.

He said: “The Nature Restoration Fund will do exactly as its name suggests. It will restore, not harm nature. It is a smart planning reform designed to unlock and accelerate housing and infrastructure delivery while improving the state of nature across the country.”

He later told MPs: “I feel obliged to tackle a number of the most flagrant misconceptions head on.

“First, some have claimed that driven by a belief that development must come at the expense of the environment, the Government is creating a licence for developers to pay to pollute. A cash-to-trash model, as some have dubbed it. In reality, the nature and restoration fund will do the precise opposite.

“I have been consistently clear that building new homes and critical infrastructure should not, and need not, come at the expense of the environment. It is plainly nonsense to suggest the Nature Restoration Fund would allow developers to simply pay Government and then wantonly harm nature.”

Mr Pennycook said the money would be given to Natural England, which is set to get powers to acquire land compulsorily to put its EDPs into practice.

Labour MP for Poole Neil Duncan-Jordan, who acted as a teller for the ayes to enable the vote to take place, criticised the Government’s rhetoric, and argued it was “too simplistic to argue that this is a debate of builders versus blockers”.

He said “there’s no amount of killing badgers or red tape bonfires which is going to fix” what he described as a “developer-led model” of planning, when housebuilders “drip feed developments into the system, prioritising properties which maximise profit and are far from affordable for local people”.

The Conservatives accused the Government of “greenwashing”.

Conservative shadow housing minister Paul Holmes said: “While developers may cheer the ability to pay into a Nature Restoration Fund instead of taking direct responsibility for mitigations, we should ask, is this really restoration, or is it greenwashing?”

Mr Pennycook said the new laws were needed to “speed up and streamline” Labour’s housing target of 1.5 million homes, clean energy goals and aim to approve at least 150 “major economic infrastructure projects”.

Several MPs had called for swift bricks – hollow bricks where small birds can make their nests – in new builds, in amendments drafted by Labour’s Jenny Riddell-Carpenter (Suffolk Coastal) and Barry Gardiner (Brent West), and Liberal Democrat housing spokesman Gideon Amos.

At the despatch box, Mr Pennycook said that “changing national planning policy is the more effective route to securing swift bricks as a standard feature of the vast majority of new builds”, through a regularly updated set of planning rules.

“We are specifically giving consideration to using a new suite of national policies for decision making to require swift bricks to be incorporated into new buildings unless there are compelling reasons which preclude their use, or which would make them ineffective,” the minister said.

“This would significantly strengthen the planning policy expectations already in place, meaning for example that we would expect to see at least one swift brick in all new brick-built houses.”