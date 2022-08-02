Mckinney fire: Four dead as California wildfire remains uncontained and growing
Two more people have been confirmed dead in California’s McKinney Fire, bringing the total death toll to four people.
The blaze, which started on Friday, has quickly become the largest wildfire in California so far this year. As of Tuesday, it had burned through over 56,000 acres — nearly the size of Edinburgh, Scotland.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office has confirmed the two additional deaths and noted that there is no one currently unaccounted for.
The two new deaths were discovered at separate homes along State Route 96, which has been enveloped by the wildfire, the sheriff’s office said. No identifications were given.
The fire remained at 0 per cent containment, per CAL FIRE.
Despite this, some progress has been made in controlling the blaze as crews attacked the perimeter and rain fell over part of the region earlier this week, reports the Associated Press.
Mandatory evacuation orders are still in place for much of Siskiyou County, which borders Oregon, including part of Yreka – the county’s largest city, with nearly 8,000 residents.
Wildfires are expected to grow more common as the climate crisis exacerbates drought and heat, two conditions that can lead to blazes.
This fire is just the latest in what has been a remarkably active wildfire season in the US, with over 5.7 million acres burned since 1 January.
This is a breaking story, more to follow
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies