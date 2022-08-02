Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two more people have been confirmed dead in California’s McKinney Fire, bringing the total death toll to four people.

The blaze, which started on Friday, has quickly become the largest wildfire in California so far this year. As of Tuesday, it had burned through over 56,000 acres — nearly the size of Edinburgh, Scotland.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office has confirmed the two additional deaths and noted that there is no one currently unaccounted for.

The two new deaths were discovered at separate homes along State Route 96, which has been enveloped by the wildfire, the sheriff’s office said. No identifications were given.

The fire remained at 0 per cent containment, per CAL FIRE.

Despite this, some progress has been made in controlling the blaze as crews attacked the perimeter and rain fell over part of the region earlier this week, reports the Associated Press.

Mandatory evacuation orders are still in place for much of Siskiyou County, which borders Oregon, including part of Yreka – the county’s largest city, with nearly 8,000 residents.

Wildfires are expected to grow more common as the climate crisis exacerbates drought and heat, two conditions that can lead to blazes.

This fire is just the latest in what has been a remarkably active wildfire season in the US, with over 5.7 million acres burned since 1 January.

This is a breaking story, more to follow