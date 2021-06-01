Why supermarkets are being urged to end sales of meat and fish raised on fishmeal and oil from west Africa

British supermarkets have been urged to stop selling meat and farmed fish raised on fishmeal and fish oil from west Africa amid concerns over the impact of the farming practice.

Environmental campaigners have warned that the fishmeal and fish oil industry is causing devestation among coastal communities in the region.

Greenpeace Africa has called for more to be done to stop fish being taken from the region and used in the production of meat and fish products for consumption elsewhere - including more action from retailers.