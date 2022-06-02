Climate crisis making Britain wetter as greenhouse gases fuel ‘extreme’ changes in rainfall
A new study links increased rain in northern Europe to manmade greenhouse gases, Matt Mathers reports
Changing rainfall patterns across Europe can be linked to the climate crisis for the first time, scientists have said.
Human-made greenhouse gas emissions are directly responsible for countries in Europe getting wetter in the winter while the Mediterranean region dries out, they concluded in a new study.
Climate change is also contributing to increases in "extreme rainfall events" according to a Met Office study published the Journal of Climate.
