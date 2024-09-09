Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Experts to seal 100,000 methane wells in next decade

It could prevent millions of tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions

Ryan McDougall
Monday 09 September 2024 11:18
Heriott-Watt University’s Dr Oleg Ishkov with PhD student Alsu Valiakhmetova (Tanya Jay/PA)
Heriott-Watt University’s Dr Oleg Ishkov with PhD student Alsu Valiakhmetova (Tanya Jay/PA)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Experts have revealed how they plan to seal 100,000 methane-leaking wells in the next decade, in a move that could prevent millions of tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

Rockit, a clean technology company based at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, aims to use a chemical injection method to transform the methane emitting rocks into a solid, permanent seal of insoluble minerals.

The team predicts the technique will lock in toxic greenhouse gases deep underground for thousands of years.

Rockit has been accepted into Scottish Enterprise’s prestigious High Growth Spinout programme, securing £75,000 in funding to elevate its solution.

The International Energy Agency has reported that methane has more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide over a 20-year period.

Samples of rock on a workbench, which was used by Rockit to help develop their method of sealing methane-wells. (Tanya Jay/PA)
Samples of rock on a workbench, which was used by Rockit to help develop their method of sealing methane-wells. (Tanya Jay/PA)

It is calculated that cutting methane emissions by 45% by 2030 could help meet the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C.

Rockit has won awards for its prototype, which has been validated under lab conditions and was granted an accelerated patent by the UK Government’s Green Channel.

Oleg Ishkov, a lead researcher at Heriot-Watt’s School of Energy, Geoscience, Infrastructure and Society, said: “Using existing methods, research suggests it would take over 300 years to plug millions of at-risk wells on the planet.

“Our technology offers a radical new solution by transforming porous rocks into impermeable barriers, locking harmful gases underground for millennia.

“With Scottish Enterprise’s funding, we’re now poised to advance our research. It has also allowed us to add two commercial champions to the team in the form of expert advisers.”

The team said the plan could potentially prevent millions of tonnes of harmful greenhouse gas emissions being released into the atmosphere every year.

Mark Zwinderman, chief executive of clean tech company SAS Environmental Services, and Laurence Ormerod, a former vice-president at Weatherford International, will join Professor Eric Mackay and Dr Ishkov from Heriot-Watt to push the initiative forward.

A photograph of some equipment used for testing the new method of blocking methane wells. (Tana Jay/PA)
A photograph of some equipment used for testing the new method of blocking methane wells. (Tana Jay/PA)

Leah Pape, head of high growth services at Scottish Enterprise, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Rockit into our High Growth Spinout programme.

“The project is at the earliest stage of its scaling journey, but we’re confident that it can fully commercialise its cutting-edge research with our support and encouragement.”

Professor Gill Murray, deputy principal for enterprise and business at Heriot-Watt, added: “Rockit exemplifies the innovative, high-impact research we champion at Heriot-Watt University.

“This technology has the potential to make a significant contribution to global net-zero goals, showcasing how our research can deliver tangible environmental benefits on a global scale.

“As a global university, we’re uniquely positioned to help translate groundbreaking ideas into commercially viable solutions.

“Our long-standing support for Rockit, including championing its founder in the Converge Net Zero Challenge and showcasing the path-breaking research at international events like Cop28, demonstrates our commitment to fostering transformative technologies.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in