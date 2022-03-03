Mexico earthquake: 5.7-magnitude tremor rocks Veracruz state

The epicenter was about seven miles north of Nopalapan in Veracruz state

Louise Boyle
Senior Climate Correspondent, New York
Thursday 03 March 2022 16:04
Comments
A 5.7-magnitude earthquake rocked a small town in south-eastern Mexico on Thursday.

The epicenter was about seven miles north of Nopalapan, according to the US Geological Survey. The town of around 2,000 people is located in the Mexican state of Veracruz.

The quake happened some 235 miles south of Mexico City. There have so far been no reports of injuries or structural damage from the tremors which took place at a depth of 69 miles.

More follows

