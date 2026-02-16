‘Incredible’ Milky Way shot wins South Downs dark skies photography competition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An “incredible” shot of the Milky Way above the South Downs has been named the winner of the national park’s annual astro-photography competition.

The contest, which attracted more than 130 entrants, was held to mark the 10th anniversary of the park being named as an International Dark Sky Reserve.

The top prize was awarded to Michael Harris for his photo Ancient Light which captures the Milky Way over an abandoned barn in Balsdean Valley near Brighton, East Sussex.

Judge Dan Oakley, a dark skies expert and astro-photographer, said: “I think this is an incredible and realistic photo of what the South Downs Dark Skies experience is.

“It’s beautifully framed.”

Mr Harris, from Brighton, said: “The site has had a long history with Roman occupation, as a medieval hamlet, use as accommodation during the Second World War and for farming.

“All of which have long since come and gone in the time it has taken for the light from the Milky Way above to reach us, which is approximately 26,000 years.”

Winning the Life At Night category was Richard Murray’s photograph of a snail beneath The Plough asterism which he named Snail Trail To The Stars.

Judge Elinor Newman, who organises the national park’s Dark Skies Festival which runs until February 22: “This really does encapsulate life at night, with the snail, flora and lichen.

“The image has incredible detail, captures a moment and takes me to another place. A very inspiring image.”

Mr Murray, from Waterlooville, said: “The shot took a lot of patience and a surprising amount of suspense, waiting for the exact moment when my tiny, mucus-powered model lifted both antennae toward the cosmos above.

“Eventually, the stars, the snail, and the timing all lined up and I got the shot I’d been hoping for.”

A photograph named Jellyfish Nebula by Nigel Stanbury, of Haslemere, Surrey, won the new South Downs To Deep Space category for his image of a supernova located 5,000 light years away.

Mr Oakley said: “It looks like a jellyfish, but it’s not, it’s the remains of an exploding star. It looks straight out of Star Trek.”

Mr Stanbury said: “The image is of the so-called Jellyfish nebula located in the constellation of Gemini, the twins.

“It is the remains of a star larger than our sun, that exploded as a supernova many thousands of years ago, blowing off a cloud of gas that has been expanding ever since and glows as it collides with surrounding gas and dust.

“The image was taken over three nights, and needed 22 hours of exposure to bring out the colours and show the finer details of the faint structure.

“It has taken light 5,000 years to reach us so the image shows the object as it appeared 5,000 years ago.”

Other winners and details of the dark skies festival can be found at: southdowns.gov.uk/dark-skies-hub/dark-skies-festival/