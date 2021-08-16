Minnesota residents have been warned that they may need to evacuate as the Greenwood wildfire is growing fast.

Authorities are warning locals in the northeastern part of the state that they may need to leave as the fire crews battle a blaze that’s “rapidly growing and spreading”.

The Greenwood Fire was detected around 3pm on Sunday close to Greenwood Lake, around 15 miles southwest of Isabella township – not far from the Canadian border.

Superior National Forest officials said the fire was “a couple of hundred acres” large when it was detected but added that it was “moving quickly”.

“It is rapidly growing and spreading due to high winds and dry vegetation and has the potential to impact structures and recreation assets,” the US Forest Service said just before 10pm on Sunday.

As of Monday morning, Lake County Emergency Management Director Matt Pollmann said the fire had grown to around 1,000 acres in size, KARE11 reported.

A possible cause of the fire has not yet been reported. Firefighters are trying to suppress the blaze from both the ground and the air, but weather conditions are making the task more difficult.

The National Weather Service said the northern Minnesota forecast for Monday indicated low humidity and strong winds, tweeting that there are “near-critical fire weather conditions”.

Forest officials said in a Facebook post on Sunday that “the Forest Service, Lake County and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources notified residents in the McDougal Lake area that evacuation may be needed, and to be prepared”.

Democratic Governor Tim Walz announced on Sunday night that he had called in the state’s National Guard to provide wildfire support.

“This summer, Minnesota has experienced abnormally high temperatures and a historic drought resulting in dry conditions conducive to wildfires. I am grateful to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for their tireless efforts to combat wildfires in our state,” the governor said in a statement.

“The Minnesota National Guard’s additional support will be critical to responding to these wildfires and protecting the safety of Minnesotans and their property,” he added. “I am proud that our Service Members have again answered the call to serve their fellow Minnesotans.”