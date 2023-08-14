Youth activists win unprecedented victory in suit suing Montana for ignoring climate change
Lawsuit from Montana climate activists is first such youth-led case to go to trial and win
Montana violated a provision in the state constitution guaranteeing citizens a “clean and healthful environment” by declining to consider the climate impacts of its fossil fuel projects, a judge ruled Monday, in a landmark lawsuit brought by youth climate activists.
The plaintiffs, a group of Montana residents age 5 to 22, are the first such youth-led group to take a state government to trial on climate claims and win.
“My initial reaction is, we’re pretty over the moon,” Melissa Hornbein of the Western Environmental Law Center, which helped bring the suit, told The Guardian on Monday. “It’s a very good order.”
