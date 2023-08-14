Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Montana violated a provision in the state constitution guaranteeing citizens a “clean and healthful environment” by declining to consider the climate impacts of its fossil fuel projects, a judge ruled Monday, in a landmark lawsuit brought by youth climate activists.

The plaintiffs, a group of Montana residents age 5 to 22, are the first such youth-led group to take a state government to trial on climate claims and win.

“My initial reaction is, we’re pretty over the moon,” Melissa Hornbein of the Western Environmental Law Center, which helped bring the suit, told The Guardian on Monday. “It’s a very good order.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.