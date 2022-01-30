Footage shows Nantucket underwater as winter storm lashes New England
Some people took to kayaks to get through the flooded streets
Dramatic footage shows parts of Nantucket underwater after being hit by a storm that is battering parts of New England.
The island, off Cape cod, saw floodwater stream into buildings after the storm, while police in the area announced that Easy Street was closed due to flooding.
One video taken following the storm showed two high school students kayaking through the flooded streets.
More follows
