Potty holes: Dirty nappies being used to resurface roads in Wales

Fibres from 4.3 tonnes of used nappies have replaced materials used to make asphalt

Samuel Webb
Thursday 24 February 2022 14:03
<p>An estimated 143 million nappies are thrown away in Wales each year</p>

Wales is using recycled nappies to resurface roads as part its bid to become a zero-waste naion.

Fibres from 4.3 tonnes of used nappies have replaced materials for asphalt normally shipped in from abroad to improve the A487 between Cardigan and Aberystwyth.

An estimated 143 million nappies are thrown away in Wales each year. The single-use plastic can take hundreds of years to degrade in landfill.

Nappies and other absorbent hygiene products are being collected for resurfacing project in 15 out of 22 local authorities in Wales.

The Welsh government said the plan formed part of its bid to move to a circular economy, in which waste is turned into a resource and kept in use for as long as possible.

Economy minister Vaughan Gething added: “The Welsh government is committed to supporting our businesses to design and develop innovative solutions to global problems, which helps boost our economy and protect our society.

“I’m delighted our Innovation Team have been able to play a pioneering role in taking this project forward.”

If the trial proves successful, the initiative could be scaled up in a bid to reduce waste, tackle climate change, and create green jobs.

The other ingredient used to resurface the road – aggregate – was sourced within a 45-mile radius, sustaining local jobs and cutting carbon by shortening the supply chain, the government said.

Minister for Climate Change Julie James said: “We have elevated ourselves from one of the world’s worst recyclers to one of the best since devolution began.

“I have no doubt that with a Team Wales effort we can achieve world number one recycler, whilst ensuring no more rubbish is sent to landfill after 2025 and none sent to energy incinerators after 2050.”

Wales is ranked first in the UK, second in Europe and third in the world for household waste recycling.

