Dam failure in western Illinois ‘imminent’, prompting evacuations

A secondary dam was also overtaken by flood waters

Graig Graziosi
Tuesday 16 July 2024 18:26
Related video: Tornado sirens sound as three tornadoes hit downtown Chicago

The dam at the Nashville City Reservoir in Nashville, Illinois, is in "imminent" danger of failure, according to the Washington County Emergency Management Agency.

The agency has asked residents living near the dam to evacuate the area. City officials published a map showing which areas were most likely to be affected once the dam breaks, and has asked all within that area to move to safety.

“The Failure of the Nashville dam is imminent. Please evacuate your home at this time. If you are in the grey box, you need [to] evacuate now!” the agency said on Tuesday morning.

According to Darrah Sabo, deputy director of the WCEMA, some 3,000 people live in the evacuation zone.

A secondary dam has also been overtaken by flood water, according to the agency.

Residents living inside the gray box are being asked to evacuate in advance of the Nashville, Illinois reservoir dam’s “imminent" failure (Washington County Emergency Management Agency)

“Washington County is experiencing an emergency flood situation,” the agency said in a Facebook post. “Stay at home unless evacuations are needed. Do NOT attempt travel. Many roads are underwater with another 2-4 inches of rain possible. Crossing flooded areas may result in permanent injury or death.”

On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service announced that Washington and Clinton County were upgraded from a flash flood warning to a considerable flash flood advisory.

According to the weather agency, the upgrade means that flash flooding will occur and is likely to be more dangerous than typical flash floods.

Between 5 to 7 inches of rain fell in the region early on Tuesday morning, which caused the flooding, according to the NWS. More heavy rain is yet to come according to the agency’s forecasts.

No injuries from the flooding or dam failures have been reported at this time.

